AT&T CEO Admits "Serious Misjudgment" in Hiring Michael Cohen

Randall Stephenson made the revelation in an employee memo.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said it was a "serious misjudgment" to hire Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, he said in an employee memo released Friday that was obtained by CNBC and appeared on its website.

AT&T was earlier revealed by Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, to have been among a group of corporate companies and entities that offered money to Cohen, the U.S. president's longtime personal attorney.

The AT&T funds are thought to have been given to Cohen to represent their U.S. government business interests. When AT&T did business with Cohen, the phone giant was seeking U.S. government approval for its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Read the full memo below.

All AT&T employees worldwide

Team, Our company has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons these last few days and our reputation has been damaged. There is no other way to say it – AT&T hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant was a big mistake.

To be clear, everything we did was done according to the law and entirely legitimate. But the fact is, our past association with Cohen was a serious misjudgment. In this instance, our Washington D.C. team's vetting process clearly failed, and I take responsibility for that.

Here is more information on this issue, if you're interested. For the foreseeable future, the External & Legislative Affairs (E&LA) group will report to our General Counsel David McAtee. Bob Quinn, Senior Executive Vice President - E&LA, will be retiring. David's number one priority is to ensure every one of the individuals and firms we use in the political arena are people who share our high standards and who we would be proud to have associated with AT&T.

To all of you who work tirelessly every day to serve customers and represent the brand proudly, thank you. My personal commitment to you is – we will do better.

More to come...