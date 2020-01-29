AT&T Loses 1.16M Streaming, Pay TV Subs, HBO Max Hits WarnerMedia Earnings

The telecom giant, led by chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson, reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results.

Telecom giant AT&T on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter financials, disclosing that it lost 219,000 subscribers at its AT&T TV Now streaming service in the period after a 195,000 loss in the third, a 168,000 loss in the second and a 83,000 loss in the first quarter, as well as an 267,000 loss in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company, led by chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson, also lost another 945,00 premium TV subscribers at DirecTV and U-Verse, following a 1.2 million drop in the third quarter, a loss of 778,000 in the second, a 544,000 drop in the first quarter and a 391,000 decline in the fourth quarter of 2018. Management had previously guided that the peak of losses here had been reached in the third quarter.

Overall, AT&T lost 1.164 million subscribers in the fourth quarter after losing 2.9 million in the first three quarters of 2019, bringing the total losses for the year to 4.06 million.

WarnerMedia, led by CEO John Stankey, who is also COO of AT&T, posted lower fourth-quarter operating income amid investments and foregone revenue tied to upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which is set to launch in May. HBO operating expenses of $1.2 billion were up 16.4 percent "due to higher programming, distribution and marketing

expenses related to the upcoming launch of HBO Max."

Warner Bros. posted lower theatrical revenue due to a stronger film slate in the year-ago period, which featured such releases as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Aquaman and A Star Is Born, compared with the final quarter of 2019, which included the likes of Joker, Richard Jewell, The Good Liar and Doctor Sleep. But film unit earnings only fell 0.7 percent.

The company also posted lower earnings for HBO, even though digital subscriber figures rose, and Turner, where subscriber revenue increased.

