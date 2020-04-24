AT&T Names John Stankey as CEO, Randall Stephenson to Retire

The WarnerMedia head will become head of the phone giant on July 1.

AT&T's CEO succession is underway.

Randall Stephenson, the teleco's chairman and CEO, is set to retire after 38 years with the company and John Stankey, the current leader of WarnerMedia, will take the top job as president and CEO. The transition will happen by July 1.

The announcement was made during AT&T virtual shareholders meeting.

Stephenson will have served 13 years as AT&T’s chairman and CEO, and will retire as CEO, while remaining in the executive chairman post until January 2021.

Stankey taking the CEO post completes a succession AT&T that began with its board of directors in 2017. Stankey, 57, became president and COO of AT&T October 2019 after joining the telco giant in 1985.

“I congratulate John, and I look forward to partnering with him as the leadership team moves forward on our strategic initiatives while navigating the difficult economic and health challenges currently facing our country and the world. John has the right experiences and skills, and the unflinching determination every CEO needs to act on his convictions," Stephenson said Friday in a statement.

More to come.