AT&T Reacts to Activist Investor: Will Review Assets, Board Changes, CEO to Stay Through at Least 2020

The telecom giant also reports its latest financials and operating trends, including more subscriber losses at DirecTV Now and DirecTV.

Telecom giant AT&T on Monday reacted to activist investor Elliott Management with a three-year financial plan and a set of initiatives, saying it would review its asset portfolio, which signaled the potential sale of non-core businesses, engage in "no major" acquisitions and look at changes to its board.

Amid recent talk about potential management changes, the company said chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson would stay in his CEO post through at least 2020. The company will then separate the chairman and CEO roles and evaluate all potential CEO candidates, according to Elliott.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has long been seen as the likely next CEO given his experience and rise at the company and his recent appointment as COO. But Elliott is understood to have pushed for a broader look at various candidates when Stephenson exits the CEO post.

Elliott in a response said it had held conversations with AT&T's management and board about its key concerns and was "supporting the multi-faceted approach to shareholder value creation unveiled by the company today."

Said Elliott partner Jesse Cohn and associate portfolio manager Marc Steinberg: “We commend AT&T for the positive steps announced today, which will create substantial and enduring shareholder value at one of America’s greatest companies. We have worked closely and collaboratively with management and the Board on the initiatives announced today. It is clear to us that AT&T is committed to and accountable for creating shareholder value over the near- and long-term."



They added: “We have closely evaluated the company’s three-year plan and support the steps toward a faster-growing, more profitable, focused and shareholder-friendly company. The combination of AT&T’s improving business performance, consistent and faster revenue growth, significant margin expansion and enhanced capital return will generate meaningful earnings and cash flow growth over the next three years. In addition, AT&T will continue to refresh its board.... Altogether, we are confident this will yield significant share price upside at AT&T."

AT&T on Monday also reported its third-quarter financials, disclosing that it lost 195,000 subscribers at its DirecTV Now streaming service in the third quarter after a 168,000 loss in the second quarter, and lost another 1.2 million premium TV subscribers at DirecTV and U-Verse.

The service had lost 83,000 subscribers in the first quarter and 267,000 drop in the fourth quarter of 2018. It ended September with 1.1 million subscribers.

The company also lost 1.16 million traditional pay TV subscribers in the third quarter between its DirecTV satellite TV and U-Verse services after losing 778,000 in the second and 544,000 in the first quarter.

The pay TV loss was "due to customers rolling off promotional discounts, programmer disputes and competition as well as lower gross adds due to the continued focus on adding higher-value customers," the firm said. The DirecTV Now losses were "due to higher prices and less promotional activity."

WarnerMedia, led by Stankey, continued to face a potential subscriber headwind at HBO amid a continued blackout on pay TV giant Dish Network. Meanwhile, the Warner Bros. film unit's key release in the third quarter was It Chapter Two, while the year-ago period had benefited from Crazy Rich Asians and The Meg.

Overall, the entertainment arm's revenue was down 4.4 percent to $7.85 billion, with operating income of $2.53 billion down 1.5 percent from the year-ago period, "with strength in HBO."

Warner Bros. recorded a quarterly operating profit of $588 million, up 2.1 percent, even though down revenue fell 10.4 percent due to declines in theatrical and television revenue, partially offset by gains in games and other revenue.

HBO's operating income jumped 13.7 percent to $714 million as revenue rose 10.6 percent, reflecting an increase in content and other revenues and a 1.1 percent increase in subscription revenues despite lower domestic linear subscribers.

Turner operating income rose 2.6 percent to $1.5 billion as operating expenses declined slightly, including content and marketing spending, and revenue climbed slightly "due to a 3.9 percent increase in subscription revenues, partially offset by a 3.3 percent decline in advertising revenues and a 11.6 percent decline in content licensing and other revenues."

AT&T will on Tuesday host its formal coming out for the planned HBO Max streaming service in Burbank where it is expected to share the service's pricing and other details.

Elliott Management in September disclosed a big stake in AT&T and publicly urged the company to pursue changes to boost its stock performance.

Elliott in its initial September letter said its investment in AT&T was "among its largest ever" and outlined what it called "a compelling value-creation opportunity at AT&T," led by chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson. The letter, addressed to the company’s board, argued that changes could lead AT&T's stock to reach a value of $60-plus by the end of 2021, representing 65 percent-plus upside.

The hedge fund's letter outlined a four-part plan — the so-called Activating AT&T Plan — that called for "increased strategic focus," including the possible sale of unnecessary assets; improved operational efficiency; "a formal capital allocation framework"; and "enhanced leadership and oversight."

AT&T's stock was up in premarket trading.