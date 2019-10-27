AT&T to Sell Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises for $1.1B to Pay Down Debt

AT&T acquired its stake in CME when it acquired Time Warner, now WarnerMedia, in 2018.

AT&T said Sunday that it has agreed to sell its majority stake in Central European Media Enterprises for $1.1 billion to pay down debt.

The stake will be acquired by an affiliate of the Czech investment firm PPF Group N.V. CME, which has broadcast operations in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, said earlier this year that it was conducting a review of strategic options, including a potential sale of part or all of the company.

Under terms of the agreement, AT&T will receive $1.1 billion in cash at close and will also be relieved of a $575 million debt guarantee. The sale is "consistent with AT&T’s plans to monetize non-strategic assets as it continues to pay down debt," the company said. "Given the company’s confidence in reaching a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio in the 2.5x range by the end of this year, shareholders should expect that share buybacks will be in the mix in the fourth quarter of 2019, along with continued de-levering."

PPF’s acquisition of CME is expected to be completed during second-quarter 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.