AT&T Streamer DirectTV GO Launches in Mexico Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"We arrive in Mexico at this unexpected time where we must remain in our homes," says the DirecTV Latin America head.

Amid continuing cord-cutting and a coronavirus pandemic changing TV viewing habits, AT&T's streaming service DirecTV GO on Tuesday launched in Mexico.

"We have worked for several months on this project. We arrive in Mexico at this unexpected time where we must remain in our homes," Michael Bowling, president of DirecTV Latin America said in a statement as the virus outbreak increasingly has stay-at-home consumers self-isolating.

"We were encouraged to move ahead so we can accompany our users with information, entertainment and education, so that they can enjoy marathons of their favorite content or watch their favorite live programming from local or international channels from any device," he added.

AT&T's online TV service that targets Latin America offers 80 channels and popular HBO series like Game of Thrones and Westworld and Fox's The Walking Dead. The streaming platform also offers a range of sports content, including European soccer, NBA and Major League Baseball that have suspended games amid the virus outbreak.

DirecTV GO is instead offering self-isolating Mexicans "options for practicing at home, with FOX Fit or ESPN Yoga." The DirecTV GO service is currently available in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

The streamer's basic package will be available for $12 per month in Mexico, with a seven-day free trial offer and a special promotion for HBO Premium programming included. Additionally, subscribers will be able to choose two additional premium packages from FOX and HBO.