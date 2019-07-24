AT&T's DirecTV Now Loses 168,000 Subscribers, WarnerMedia Earnings Rise

The telecom giant reports its second-quarter financials and subscriber figures along with results at WarnerMedia.

Telecom giant AT&T, led by chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson, on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter operating income for its WarnerMedia entertainment unit amid growth at Turner, Warner Bros. and HBO, and said it lost 168,000 subscribers at its DirecTV Now streaming service in the period due to "higher prices and less promotional activity."

The service had lost 83,000 subscribers in the first quarter after a 267,000 drop in the fourth quarter of 2018. As of the end of June, the service had 1.3 million subscribers. Cowen analyst Colby Synesael had predicted DirecTV Now would lose 50,000 subscribers in the second quarter.

The company also lost 778,000 traditional pay TV subscribers in the second quarter between its DirecTV satellite TV and U-Verse services after losing 544,000 in the first quarter, citing "an increase in customers rolling off promotional discounts, competition and lower gross adds due to a focus on the long-term value customer base."

WarnerMedia, led by CEO John Stankey, faced a key headwind at HBO amid a continued blackout on pay TV giant Dish Network, leading the premium TV service to lose subscribers in the latest quarter, but the entertainment arm still managed to report higher earnings across the board. "WarnerMedia continues to be accretive to earnings per share and cash flows," AT&T said.

Warner Bros. operating income jumped 30 percent in the second quarter to $440 million as film revenue rose 13.4 percent "primarily from home entertainment revenues" and video games and other revenue increased nearly 28 percent "largely from the successful launch of Mortal Kombat 11." Warner's television revenue dropped 14 percent due to lower licensing revenue.

HBO's operating income grew 0.7 percent to $573 million in the second quarter, even though subscription revenue declined "due to lower domestic linear subscribers." The company did not disclose a specific figure, but said the U.S. subscriber drop was "partially offset by higher digital and international growth" as "HBO’s award-winning, high-quality original content led to strong digital subscriber growth in the quarter." Content and other revenue increased "due to higher home entertainment and international licensing revenues."

At Turner, operating income rose 15 percent to $1.2 billion amid a nearly 4 percent increase in subscription revenue, as well as 33 percent growth in content and other revenue, partially offset by a 4.4 percent decline in advertising revenue.

The company cited "higher domestic affiliate rates and growth at Turner’s international networks, saying the ad hit was due to "the shift of the NCAA Men's Final Four Championship game and lower audience delivery at Turner’s domestic entertainment network" along with unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

This weekend, CBS stations went dark on AT&T's DirecTV and U-Verse platforms after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new carriage agreement. The showdown is affecting about 6.6 million viewers.

WarnerMedia is gearing up to launch its own streaming service, now officially called HBO Max. HBO will be central to the upcoming service, which will also feature content from across the company's entertainment brands, including TBS, TNT, CNN and Warner Bros., which owns DC Entertainment and a vast library of current and one-time film and TV hits.

