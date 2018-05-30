AT&T's Randall Stephenson Supports 'Roseanne' Cancellation, Calls Michael Cohen Payment a "Bad Mistake"

The CEO, speaking at the Code Conference, said little about the trial involving AT&T's merger with Time Warner, but he did talk about how he will approach conflicts with talent if the deal goes through.

If AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson gets his way, he will soon run a media conglomerate that works with a number of high-profile Hollywood actors and writers. But he's doesn't seem concerned about how he will handle any Roseanne Barr-type sitautions that inevitably arise.

"It would be a very rare situation where it would bubble up to me," Stephenson told the Code Conference crowd on Wednesday, adding that Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, who is currently in the process of trying to sell his company to AT&T, has been counseling and educating him.

Barr was a hot topic at the annual media and technology conference, held at Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, Calif., on May 29 and May 30, after ABC canceled her highly rated sitcom revival over her racist tweet. Asked about whether he would have done the same thing, Stephenson responded, "I can't imagine how you would not."

Stephenson also joked at that start of his talk that he told Bewkes that he "might be tempted" but shouldn't rush to sign a deal with Barr following the cancellation.

The AT&T executive's appearance at Code came as his company awaits a decision in the antitrust lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice to block the company's proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Stephenson said little about the lawsuit except to acknowledge that he "saw it coming." When an audience member asked about his plan B if the deal doesn't pass regulatory muster, he responded, "I don't even want to go there."

Stephenson was also asked about AT&T's decision to pay Michael Cohen, the personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, for insights into Trump's administration, to which he responded that it was a "bad mistake." He explained how it all came about, noting, "President Trump came into office and nobody knew the guy." The thinking was, "Well, this would be an interesting way to get some insight into the administration."