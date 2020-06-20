At Tulsa Rally, Trump Says "Kung Flu" is Among Names for COVID-19

The President further claimed that his administration is not recognized for the work they have done toward slowing the coronavirus pandemic. "All we do is get hit on like we're terrible," he said.

At Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, he said that "Kung Flu" is one of the names for COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus.

The President, who has previously referred to the illness as a "Chinese virus" — claiming his language isn't racist if the virus comes from Wuhan, China — made the reference early on in his address. Of the pandemic, Trump noted that his administration has "saved hundreds and thousands of lives" by closing American businesses early to curb the spread of the virus.

"By the way, it's a disease, without question, [that] has more names than any disease in history. I can name Kung Flu. I can name 19 different versions of names," he said to the crowd at the podium.

Trump further claimed that his administration is not recognized for the work they have done toward slowing the pandemic. "All we do is get hit on like we're terrible," he said. "What we've done with ventilators, medical equipment, testing ... we've tested 25 million people ... probably 20 million more than anybody else."

View the live rally below.