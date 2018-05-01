'Atlanta' Cast Recreates TLC's Iconic "Creep" Video in Deleted Scene

Director Hiro Murai shared the clip on Instagram.

In the last episode of Atlanta, Earn (Donald Glover) nabbed a performance for Paper Boi at a "Pajama Jam" party, with all three men (including Lakeith Stanfield's character Darius) decked out in silky pajamas. What we didn't see, however, was a scene outside the party where the trio did their best impression of TLC's "Creep," which Atlanta director Hiro Murai has since decided to bless the world with.

"Couldn’t leave this on the edit room floor," Murai wrote on Instagram. In the video, the trio harmonizes while belting out a string of TLC's signature adlibs, "oh ah, oh ah" before Earn plays the original song from his phone. Darius takes a sip of his liquor before he and Earn begin dancing to "Creep" as Paper Boi gazes at them in confusion until the boys manage to persuade him to join in on the fun. Then, Boi takes the lead and does TLC's signature dance from the iconic visual.

This September, Glover will embark upon his U.S tour with Rae Sremmurd and recently added additional dates with Vince Staples. Glover added a second NYC date and will head to Los Angeles and Phoenix before wrapping up the jaunt in Nashville.

Watch the Atlanta cast recreate "Creep" below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.