Atom Tickets Inks Partnership With Harkins Theatres

The movie ticketing service has added 1,000 screens to its platform.

Atom Tickets, the movie ticketing service trying to go toe-to-toe with Fandango, has signed an exhibitor partnership with the country's fifth largest theater chain, Harkins Theatres, as well as eight other theater chains.

New Vision Theatres, Santikos Entertainment and Regency Theatres also signed the agreement to enable Atom Tickets at their locations, along with New England's Cinemagic Stadium Theaters, Wyoming's WYO Movies, and L.A.'s Starlight Cinemas and CGV Cinemas.

The partnerships add 1,000 screens to Atom’s platform, bringing Atom’s total reach to over 20,000 screens across North America.

In March, Atom, which allows users to pre-order concessions and makes it easier for groups to coordinate a trip to the theater, secured $60 million of new funding.

“Partnering with all of these phenomenal exhibitors from Harkins Theatres to New Vision Theatres is amazing validation that we’re providing a valuable service that makes going to the movies that much better and easier not only for theater owners but for movie fans as well,” said Matthew Bakal, chairman and co-founder of Atom Tickets.