Atom Tickets Launches First-Ever Loyalty Program

Patrons who see four films will get a free ticket to a standard format movie.

Online movie ticketing app Atom Tickets on Monday launched its first loyalty program that allows members to earn a free movie ticket after seeing four movies any point in the coming year.

In late April, rival Fandango also launched its first-ever loyalty program that allows patrons to amass points before receiving a $6 credit that can be used for a movie ticket or other Fandango offering.

Such reward programs come as the film business continues to grapple with MoviePass, which allows its patrons to see a movie a day for $9.99 a month.

“Our focus is to enable people to connect with the movies they love, as often as they want, and in the most convenient way possible. Launching the Atom Rewards program directly supports this effort while encouraging incremental moviegoing," Atom COO Allison Checchi said in a statement.

It is free to join Atom Rewards. Registered users to purchase four tickets will automatically receive a credit to their account for a free standard format movie ticket of their choice at any Atom-supported theater.

Atom Rewards launches in time for summer pics Ocean’s 8, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, among other titles.