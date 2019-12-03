Attention Capital Taps Vice Media Veteran for Strategy Role

John Kulback joins the investment firm as an operating partner.

Investment firm Attention Capital is growing its team.

The business, which plans to buy, build and scale media and technology companies, has tapped Vice Media veteran John Kulback as an operating partner. In his new role, Kulback will work on the business strategy and operational structure of companies in which Attention is investing.

"We are delighted that John is joining the Attention Capital family," Attention co-founder Nick Bell said in a statement. "John has a wealth of experience unlocking the value of brands and intellectual property most recently at Vice where he built the worldwide business strategy for its cross-platform content and previously at 20th Century Fox, where, among other things, he was Fox's lead attorney on the Avatar sequels. His proven operational expertise and deep industry knowledge will add significant value across our growing portfolio."

Founded in 2019 by former Fox advertising executive Joe Marchese, former Palantir executive Ashlyn Gentry and former Snap content executive Bell, Attention is focused on brands and technologies that are shaping the attention economy. Attention's first public move was to team with James Murdoch's Lupa Systems to buy a controlling stake in the company that owns the Tribeca Film Festival.

Kulback comes to Attention from Vice, where he was head of business affairs and focused on the dealmaking behind the company's feature film, television and podcast output. His work at Vice included overseeing the $14 million sale of The Report to Amazon and negotiating the deal for Vice Investigates on Hulu. During his two years with the company, Kulback also founded a mentorship program that worked with more than 200 employees across North America. Prior to joining Vice, Kulback worked at Loeb & Loeb and 20th Century Fox.

"In the current media landscape, the most exciting media brands are the ones finding ways to cut through the clutter, engage with their audiences and give those audiences meaningful experiences to connect more deeply with each other and with the brands themselves," Kulback said in a statement. "Attention Capital's mission is to buy, build and scale the brands that do that better than anyone else. I'm thrilled to be joining Joe Marchese, Ashlyn Gentry, Nick Bell and the Attention team to elevate the strategy, structure and operations of the media and technology brands best poised for growth in the future."

Kulback joins a team that includes former Fox Broadcasting Co. chairman and CEO Gary Newman, who is serving as an executive partner, and former National Geographic sales and partnerships executive Brendan Ripp.