Attorney Benjamin Crump Boards 'Freedom Ride' Civil Rights Film

The drama, set in 1961, will recall the U.S. civil rights struggle led by the late Congressman John Lewis.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump has joined with Hideaway Entertainment and INDE Companies for Freedom Ride, a civil rights drama to shoot next year.

The movie's script will be based on first-person accounts by original Freedom Riders, including the late John Lewis, a longtime Congressman and civil rights icon. "This film is not only timely with the recent passing of Congressman John Lewis, it is timely because it will help to preserve the legacy of John Lewis for younger generations to come. This story will resonate with the world today because John Lewis was an original voice for Black Lives Matter back in the 1960’s before anyone had ever contemplated a Black Lives Matter movement that lives today," Crump said in a statement.

Crump as a civil rights attorney represents the families of victims of police violence, including the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. He has also represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown, among others.

Crump will participate in the Freedom Ride project via his production shingle, Brooklyn Media, which curates film, TV and digital media content with a focus on civil rights, injustice and inequality in partnership with Curated by Media.

Written by Steven Vosburgh and Dusdi Fissette, Freedom Ride will be set in 1961 as it recalls a multiracial group of young activists, led by 21-year-old Lewis, as they face "Whites Only" signs while battling racial discrimination and hate. Even with federal law on their side, the Freedom Riders were brutally beaten, arrested, and firebombed, all the while remaining nonviolent in the face of opponents.

Kim Leadford, Matthew Rhodes and Mark Harris will produce the film, with the executive producer credits to be shared by Crump, Charles Bonan, Jonathan Gray and Kristy Grisham.

"It’s such a blessing to have Ben Crump join this ride. Our team has always seen this film as a playbook for activists in America’s long struggle for civil rights. Ben, a central figure in today’s continuum of the civil rights movement, will be integral in tying the past to the present as we create that impact for current and future freedom fighters," producer Kim Leadford added in her own statement.

Production is targeted to begin in summer 2021, with plans to shoot in Atlanta, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama.

Ben Crump is represented by UTA and Curated By Media.