Aubrey Plaza Returning as Film Independent Spirit Awards Host

The actress first hosted the Spirit Awards last year. The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony set for Feb. 8 in Santa Monica.

Film Independent said Thursday that Aubrey Plaza is returning as host of the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said he is eager to include Plaza in the 2020 festivities.

"At a time when the world is so bitterly divided and civil discourse is almost impossible, it's nice we can all agree that Aubrey Plaza is the greatest host in the history of hosting," said Welsh. "We are thrilled to have her back."

Plaza joins former Spirit Awards hosts such as Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell. The actress credited herself with delivering an encore-worthy role as host of the program last year.

"Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel," said Plaza. "The people have spoken. Bow down to your host!"

This year's Spirit Award nominees were announced by Zazie Beetz and Natasha Lyonne on Nov. 21. Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse lead the noms with five each. Also among the nominees are Renée Zellweger for her performance in Judy, and Robert Pattinson for his role in The Lighthouse. The films nominated for best feature are A Hidden Life, Clemency, The Farewell, Marriage Story and Uncut Gems.

Plaza’s next film, Black Bear, will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and she's currently filming the movie Best Sellers, with co-star Michael Caine.

The Spirit Awards will be handed out on the beach in Santa Monica and will air live on IFC on Feb. 8.

The awards show provides funding for a variety of Film Independent's programs, all which seek to diversify the entertainment industry while championing emerging filmmakers.