Audible Names New CEO as Founder Don Katz Transitions to Executive Chairman

Audiobook provider Audible has named a new CEO.

The Amazon-owned company, which sells and produces spoken-word entertainment, has tapped Bob Carrigan as its new leader as founder Don Katz moves into the role of executive chairman.

“Bob Carrigan is among the most accomplished, creative, intellectually adept, and inspirational CEOs I have watched succeed over my 20 years of studying and chronicling businesses and my 24 years leading Audible," Katz said in a statement. He added, "Bob and I have traded insights on how to translate complex ideas into clear strategic and tactical action as trusted confidantes for years. From the time Bob and I first met, when he was a senior executive at AOL two decades ago, I have watched him positively disrupt institutional status quos to measurable and lasting effect. I could not be more thrilled that the stars have aligned to allow him to join the Audible adventure full-time."

Carrigan most recently served as executive chairman of data and analytics firm Genscape, which sold to Verisk Analytics in November. He previously worked as chairman and CEO of Dun & Bradstreet and as CEO of IDG. His résumé also includes stints at America Online and the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Katz, for his part, founded Audible in 1995. The former journalist grew the business into a top provider of audiobooks and sold it to Amazon in 2008 for $300 million. Today, the company offers more than 475,000 audio programs to listeners. In his new role, Katz will focus on Audible's global content strategy, as well as its social and public policy missions.

"Audible's evolution from startup to global powerhouse is a remarkable business and cultural phenomenon," said Carrigan. "I could not be more honored and excited to join Don and the talented people who have worked so hard to serve millions of customers and so many of our most gifted professional creators. I’m looking forward to being part of Audible’s next chapter as it soars into the future."