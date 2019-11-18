Audible, Ubisoft to Launch 'Assassin's Creed' Podcast Starring Riz Ahmed

'Assassin's Creed Gold' is a new audio drama inspired by the popular game series that launches next February.

Blockbuster video game franchise Assassin's Creed has set the ever-growing world of podcasts as its next target.

Teaming with Audible, game developer and publisher Ubisoft will launch Assassin's Creed Gold, a podcast series based on the popular action adventure games, on Feb. 27, 2020. The series is penned by Anthony Del Col, co-creator of such comics as Kill Shakespeare and 2016's comic series Assassin's Creed: Trial By Fire, and stars Emmy winner Riz Ahmed. Anthony Head, Danny Wallace (who has voiced roles in Assassin's Creed III and Assassin's Creed: Syndicate and won a BAFTA Games Award in 2012 for his performance in indie puzzle game Thomas Was Alone) and Tamara Lawrence.

The new drama centers on Aliyah Kahn, a card shark and hustler, who falls into serious debt with a mysterious man named Gavin Banks. In order to repay what she owes, Kahn becomes an Assassin, accessing the memories of one of her ancestors, Omar Khalid, a blind assassin in the late 1600s, in a plot very familiar to fans of the video game series. Familiar characters from the games will also make appearances.

Since its official debut in 2007, the Assassin's Creed franchise has gone on to sell more than 140 million copies worldwide. Branching over nearly a dozen main entries, various spinoffs, a 2016 film starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, novels and graphic novels, the series has delved into historical reimagining from time periods that range from the Crusades to the American Revolution to Ancient Egypt.

"Assassin’s Creed has set the highest of bars in the world of gaming," Steve Carsey, director of original content at Audible UK, said. "Noted for their historical authenticity, world building, characterization and storytelling, there could be no better universe to explore as an audio drama ... Embracing the best of the game’s characters, sophisticated plotting and conspiracy laden storylines, we couldn’t wait to dive deep into the machinations of this multi-layered universe.”

Assassin's Creed Gold is the latest audio drama launched by Audible in recent months, following July's The X-Files: Cold Cases starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson and May's Heads Will Roll starring Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage.