Audra McDonald to Host Star-Studded COVID-19 Benefit With Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton and More

The concert is set to be livestreamed May 18 via Broadway on Demand.

It was announced on Wednesday that Tony winner Audra McDonald — a longtime supporter of the Covenant House — is set to host a one-night only benefit concert that will support the nonprofit's COVID-19 relief efforts.

The event — titled A Night of Covenant House Stars — will be livestreamed May 18 at 8 p.m. ET via Broadway on Demand. The free-of-charge show will feature a star-studded lineup of such guests and performers as Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block and Tony Shalhoub.

60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, another Covenant House supporter, will serve as co-host alongside McDonald. Event proceeds will benefit Covenant House’s work across 31 cities in six countries. The international charity provides housing, food and healthcare to children facing homelessness and to keep them safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Other stars scheduled to perform or appear are Rachel Brosnahan, Martin Short, Charlie Day, Zachary Levi, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O'Porter, Laura Osnes, Benji Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn and the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir. Additionally, the Covenant House youth will perform.

"These stars have stepped up because they recognize that our young people don’t have the option to shelter at home without a home. For thousands of young people, Covenant House is their home," Covenant House president and CEO Kevin Ryan said in a statement. "We need more food, more supplies, and we need to continue to provide staffing to care for sick and symptomatic youth. A Night of Covenant House Stars will help us keep our doors open, 24/7, when youth experiencing homelessness need us more than ever."

In addition to Broadway on Demand, A Night of Covenant House Stars — produced by Broadway director and choreographer and Covenant House board member Jeff Calhoun — can be streamed on iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Stars in the House.