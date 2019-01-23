Audra McDonald, Michael Shannon to Hook Up on Broadway in 'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune'

The Terrence McNally play was last revived on the Great White Way in 2002, in a hit production that starred Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci.

The bruised lovers and dreamers who find momentary comfort from their lonely lives in each other's arms in Terrence McNally's two-character romantic drama Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune are returning to Broadway.

Audra McDonald will play the jaded waitress opposite Michael Shannon as the short order cook who believes he's found his soul mate in a revival scheduled for the 2019-20 season, to be directed by Obie winner Arin Arbus in her Broadway debut.

The 16-week limited engagement will begin performances in May at a Shubert theater to be announced, along with exact preview and opening dates. That slot at the start of next season places the production outside the eligibility period for this year's Tony Awards.

Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and McNally's husband Tom Kirdahy are producing the revival, which will mark the 80th birthday of the celebrated playwright, a four-time Tony Award winner.

Frankie and Johnny was first produced off-Broadway in 1987 starring Kathy Bates and F. Murray Abraham. A well-received revival opened on Broadway in 2002 starring Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci, with Rosie Perez and Joe Pantoliano stepping in during the run.

The play also was adapted by McNally for the screen in a 1991 film directed by Gary Marshall, which paired Al Pacino with Michelle Pfeiffer and departed from the original text by opening up the action from Frankie's one-room apartment and incorporating secondary characters.

McDonald has won a record-breaking six Tonys ranging across all performance categories — lead and featured in both plays and musicals. She was last on Broadway in 2016 in Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Two-time Oscar nominee Shannon's most recent Broadway appearance was also in 2016, in a revival of Long Day's Journey Into Night that earned him a Tony nomination, starring opposite Jessica Lange, Gabriel Byrne and John Gallagher Jr. He will next be seen onscreen in Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out, with Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Toni Collette.

The creative team for Frankie and Johnny will include sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Natasha Katz and sound by Nevin Sternberg.