Austin Film Fest Alum Joins Lit Entertainment Group

Matt Dy will join Adam Kolbrenner's group as a literary manager.

Austin Film Festival alum Matt Dy will be joining Adam Kolbrenner's Lit Entertainment Group as a manager.

At Lit, Dy will work alongside Kolbrenner (Prisoners, The Christmas Chronicles) and other Lit managers to represent and develop writers and filmmakers in both film and television.

"Working with the Austin Film Festival over the years I have had the privilege to get to know Matt as a passionate and thoughtful supporter of literary voices from around the globe," said Kolbrenner. "Matt will have a natural transition to the representation side of the literary business and I am thrilled that he will be joining the team at Lit Entertainment Group."

Added Dy: “I am thrilled for this new chapter and grateful to Barbara Morgan and the rest of my AFF family for their constant support over the years. AFF’s mission for championing writers is now and forever in my blood and my time here has further bolstered my commitment to continue working with writers and discovering new talent."

Dy joins Lit from his post as the Director of Script Competitions at Austin Film Festival, where he has been since 2008. He facilitated the evaluation of thousands of annual script submissions (reaching a record 10,580 submissions in 2018) and oversaw the selection process of submissions, recruited industry professionals to judge scripts, and promote the year’s top writers.