‘Austin Powers’ Actor Verne Troyer Dies at 49

Verne Troyer, an actor best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series, has died at age 49, according to a statement on the actor's official Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the statement reads. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

The statement makes sweeping statements about depression and suicide. "Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," it says. "Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help."

No cause of death was immediately given. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Troyer's representatives.

Troyer grew up in an Amish community in Michigan and rose to fame as a result of his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series. Following his Austin Powers debut in 1999's The Spy Who Shagged Me, he played Griphook in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Coach Punch Cherkov in The Love Guru. He also had guest spots on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs, Two and a Half Men and Boston Public. He also memorably appeared as Mini Me in the music video for Ludacris' "Number One Spot" from the 2004 album The Red Light District.

In a 2016 story for The Hollywood Reporter, Troyer spoke about the difficulties of being an actor who was short in stature; at two foot eight, he held the record for being the shortest actor.

“I was once offered a superhero role — it’s almost too stupid to talk about — where when I came out to save lives, it was from under Abraham Lincoln’s hat. It was like, ‘I don’t care how desperate I am. I’m not doing that,’” he said.

Of his role playing a killer gnome in the 2015 horror movie Gnome Alone, he added, "I hadn't seen a lot of parts come my way, so I decided just to do it."

The actor vocally battled alcohol addiction, having nearly died in 2002 from alcohol poisoning following a breakup. Footage of drunken antics from a reality show The Surreal Life went viral. "That was a bad period in my life," Troyer told THR in 2016 of his years spent drinking. "I've learned from it, and I move on."

The actor had suffered some recent health setbacks. In 2017, the Troyer announced that was receiving treatment for alcohol addiction on his Facebook page. "I've been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment center later this week to continue to get the help that I need," he wrote. In 2015 the actor suffered a seizure but quickly bounced back, telling fans that he was fine; his manager said he had gone to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

The statement announcing Troyer's death asked that readers make a donation to Troyer's favorite charities, The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies, instead of sending flowers.