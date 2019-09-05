Australian Soap 'Neighbours' Getting First Spin-Off

Viacom's Channel 5 streaming service My5 in the U.K. orders 'Neighbours: Erinsborough High,' marking the first spin-off for the soap since it launched in 1985.

Neighbours, the long-running Australian soap that has helped propel the likes of Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Liam Hemsworth and – perhaps most famously – Kylie Minogue towards stardom, is to get its first spin-off series since launching in 1985.

Entitled Neighbours: Erinsborough High, the series is being produced by Fremantle and is set to debut on the Viacom-owned U.K. streaming platform My5 across one week in November. Neighbours itself airs daily on Viacom's U.K. network Channel 5. (It ran on the BBC from 1986 to 2008, gaining huge popularity among British audiences in the late '80s and '90s.)

The spin-off will explore what goes on behind the scenes of Neighbour's fictitious school Erinsborough High during exam period, and the revelations sparked following the disappearance of a student. The storyline will run in parallel with the flagship show on Channel 5.

“Neighbours continues to be a popular show which has brought enjoyment to audiences for many years, so it’s hugely exciting to bring its first ever spin-off series to fans in the U.K. exclusively on My5,” said Oli Thomas, vp digital lead at Channel 5

Neighbours: Erinsborough High is the latest in a recent run of Australian dramas to air on My5, with recent acquisitions including Bloom (Sony Pictures Television), Pulse (ABC Commercial) and Bad Mothers (Red Arrow Studios International), in addition to The Hunting (DCD Rights Ltd) for Channel 5.