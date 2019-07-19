'No Activity' Producer Jungle Entertainment Sets Up Feature Film Division

The Australian production house, which has also produced FX’s ‘Mr Inbetween’ and Fox’s ‘A Moody Christmas’ is planning comedy-skewing action dramas and documentaries

Jungle Entertainment, the Australian production house responsible for premium TV comedies including No Activity, Mr Inbetween and A Moody Christmas, is moving into feature films, hiring experienced producer Bridget Callow-Wright to build up the company’s feature slate.

Jungle has had considerable commercial and critical success in the TV space, remaking their cop comedy No Activity, which they’d produced for local streamer Stan, with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay for CBS All Access.

It is now executive producing the second season of the critically acclaimed FX dramedy Mr Inbetween, which will air Sept. 12.

“We’ve proven ourselves as a nimble innovator in the international television space,” Jason Burrows, CEO of Jungle Entertainment said. "While the film industry is tougher than ever, we believe there are big opportunities to bring Australian stories to new international audiences".

The feature development slate includes genre, action-drama, and documentary films, all with the company’s signature comedic style.

Its first film is sci-fi comedy, Croak, about a gang of teenagers who discover that their biology teacher is harboring a dark secret that is about to unleash death and destruction.

The script was penned by Shane Brady and co-writer Priscilla Cameron and will be directed by the Van Vuuren brothers with Callow-Wright and Jungle's COO, Chloe Rickard, producing. There is no word on casting yet.

Other films in development include The Hitchhiker, an all-female vampire road movie and The Democracy Project, a comedic documentary film on the subject of our democratic system.