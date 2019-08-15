Authentic Appoints Two New Coastal Heads (Exclusive)

Jane Berliner will lead the New York office and Anne Woodward will serve as co-head in L.A.

Authentic Talent & Literary Management is boosting its manager ranks from coast to coast, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Jane Berliner has been promoted to head of the New York office, while in Culver City, Brie Larson's manager Anne Woodward has been elevated to lead the L.A. office alongside Sean Elliott.

In addition, Authentic has hired six managers:

Beth Holden-Garland from Untitled, who brings with her clients including Ray Liotta, Simon Baker, Legends of Tomorrow'sDominic Purcell, Ray Donovan'sDash Mihok and The Walking Dead's Tom Payne;

Fellow longtime Untitled rep Michael Lazo, followed by clients including Chris Cooper, Abbie Cornish and Caleb Landry Jones;

Comedy manager Adam Segal from Generate, bringing with him A Black Lady Sketch Show breakout Quinta Brunson, Brian Moses and Shane Torres, among others;

Avi Lipski, who reps Star Wars franchise newcomer Naomi Ackie, from Cinetic;

Allie Veneris, who reps Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe, from Management 360;

Gen Lieber, formerly a UTA agent, whose clients include The Conjuring 2'sFrances O'Connor and Game of Thrones' Amrita Acharia.

The latest elevations and additions are in line with major physical and personnel growth for Authentic over the past three years. During that span, the company has more than doubled its overall staff and New York office space and tripled its office space in L.A. And counting Berliner and Woodward, seven of Authentic's 12 executive leaders are now women, who in total comprise 21 of its 43 managers and execs across the company.

Last year, Authentic struck a content development and producing partnership with Ben Silverman's Propagate Content, launched digital and Asia business divisions, and acquired Magnet Management.

"Our newest promotions and hires are a big leap forward in fulfilling our commitment to our clients and making a positive impact in the entertainment industry and in the world," Authentic founder and CEO Jon Rubinstein said in a statement. "And this furthers our team of extraordinary managers, who embrace our clients' most daunting creative challenges and use the depth of their relationships and knowledge to make those dreams a reality."