Authentic Hires East West Artists Partner Chris Lee and Manager Kyle Pak (Exclusive)

The pair are bringing with them an extensive roster of clients that includes Ron Yuan ('Mulan,' 'Marco Polo'); Mike Moh ('Killerman,' 'Inhumans'); Simu Liu ('Kim's Convenience,' 'Taken'); and Fernando Chien ('Iron Fist,' 'The Accountant').

With an eye toward the growing Asian market, Authentic Talent & Literary Management has brought East West Artists partner Chris Lee and manager Kyle Pak into its fold.

The move by Authentic, which reps such stars as Brie Larson and Vera Farmiga, coincides with the company’s plans for international growth and expansion, especially in China, which is both a source of talent and a massive box-office territory.

The hires are a boon for New York-based Authentic as Lee and Pak are bringing with them an extensive roster of clients that includes Ron Yuan (Mulan, Marco Polo); Mike Moh (Killerman, Inhumans); Simu Liu (Kim's Convenience, Taken); Fernando Chien (Iron Fist, The Accountant); Sonya Balmores (Den of Thieves, Inhumans); Michael D. Cohen (Henry Danger, Suburbicon); Mig Macario (Velvet Buzzsaw, Once Upon a Time); Erika Tham (Kim Possible, Make It Pop); Yoshi & Peter Sudarso (Power Rangers); Sumire (The Shack); Kris Aquino (Crazy Rich Asians); and YouTube star Motoki Maxted.

Authentic founder and CEO Jon Rubinstein will look to Lee and Pak’s expertise and knowledge from working with companies in the Asian markets to pave the way for talent, productions and IP to be developed for U.S. audiences.

“We are extremely excited to have Chris and Kyle join our team," Rubinstein said. "Authentic has a longstanding commitment to diversity as well as international expansion. With their unparalleled connections to the film and television industry in the Asia market as well as their expertise in developing talent for the US market, Chris and Kyle are a natural fit for Authentic’s future.”

Added Lee and Pak: “We’re thankful for the work we’ve done at East West Artists and the team there. We are both thrilled to join the talented Authentic team and to continue to build the bridge between Hollywood and Asia.”

Lee began his career as an agent before transitioning over to talent management at East West Artists, while Pak broke in at East West Artists' Los Angeles office before being tapped to spearhead the company’s growth in New York.

With offices in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Authentic Talent & Literary Management boasts a team of more than 30 managers and executives. Authentic produced Farmiga’s directorial debut, Higher Ground, which premiered at Sundance and was released by Sony Pictures Classics. Other Authentic-produced projects include an untitled Chris DiStefano half-hour pilot for CBS, multiple specials for Comedy Central, the Emmy-nominated Four Courses with JB Smoove and the cable docuseries Shade: Queens of New York.