Author Junot Diaz Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Author Junot Diaz is facing allegations of sexual misconduct weeks after publicly disclosing his own childhood abuse.

Fellow author Zinzi Clemmons tweeted Friday the Pulitzer Prize winner forcibly kissed her while she was a graduate student at a workshop several years ago.

Clemmons tweeted she knows of other women who were likewise assaulted by Diaz. She suggested on Twitter that the recent New Yorker essay by Diaz on sexual abuse he suffered as a child was a way to pre-empt allegations.

Clemmons told The Associated Press it is time Diaz suffer the consequences of his actions.

Other female writers also shared their encounters with Diaz.

Diaz is a professor at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is currently at a writers' festival in Sydney, Australia. He and the university didn't immediately comment.