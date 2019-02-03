Ava DuVernay Boycotts Super Bowl Over NFL's "Racist Treatment" of Colin Kaepernick

"I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it," she tweeted on Sunday.

Ava DuVernay is boycotting Sunday's Super Bowl in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

DuVernay made a similar statement last year, when she tweeted a picture of her and Kaepernick with the caption, "The only football player I'm checking for this weekend. 'Cause I cannot pretend that everything is okay with this enterprise."

The Selma helmer is not alone. Before Maroon 5 signed on to do the game's halftime performance, other stars such as Cardi B, Rihanna and Pink reportedly turned it down in support of Kaepernick, whose decision to kneel during the national anthem at football games to raise awareness for police brutality and racial inequality, among other issues, sparked protests and debate. Comedian Amy Schumer also said she would not partake in a Super Bowl commercial in support of Kaepernick.

Of Maroon 5's decision to play the Super Bowl, Levine explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, "I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt." He later added, "No one thought about it more than I did. No one put more thought and love into this than I did."

Levine also had a message for those that might feel as if their voice isn't being heard. "They will be [heard] — that's all I want to say because I don't want to spoil anything," he said.

In addition to Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are slated to perform in the halftime show. Chloe x Halle will perform "America the Beautiful" before the game starts, while Gladys Knight will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Super Bowl LIII will air live on CBS on Sunday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.