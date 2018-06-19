Ava DuVernay Inspires Twitter to Share Childhood Pictures In Protest of Trump's Family Separation Policy

8:38 PM PDT 6/19/2018 by Katie Kilkenny

"Imagine this for the child you were. We cannot allow this," the 'Wrinkle in Time' director wrote on Tuesday.

Ava DuVernay inspired some social-media users to unearth old pictures of themselves after she tweeted a photo of herself as a child to protest the Trump Administration's family-separation policy on Tuesday.

"I look at myself as a girl and imagine having to travel unsafely in a quest for safety," the Wrinkle in Time director wrote in a tweet showing a childhood portrait of herself on Tuesday evening. "Be forcibly separated from my mother. Caged with people I don’t know and who don’t know me. Alone in a world I don’t understand. Imagine this for the child you were. We cannot allow this."

DuVernay was referring to the Justice Department's "Zero Tolerance" policy, which separates families who cross the U.S. border illegally in order to criminally prosecute the parents, while children are sent to shelters. Reporters who have seen the conditions of the shelters have reported and taken video of cages and crying children.

The tweet was soon met with copycat posts, where Twitter users shared images of themselves as children. "Inspired by @ava: this is me & my mom. She immigrated alone in her late teens. This was the greatest sacrifice," one user wrote.

"Here I am with my mom at my preschool graduation. I cried for three months straight every time she would drop me off because the thought of being away from her terrified me. I can’t imagine what these babies must be going through. It literally pains me," another added.

Since May, 2,342 children have been separated from their families, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

See DuVernay's tweet and other posts below.

