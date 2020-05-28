Ava DuVernay Launches Education Initiative and 'When They See Us' Learning Companion

ARRAY 101's learning guides allow participants to "explore systemic injustice" and "take action to change themselves, institutions and systems."

A year after the release of her Emmy-winning Netflix series When They See Us, filmmaker Ava DuVernay is continuing to share the story of the Exonerated Five while also furthering the conversation around social justice.

In a new online education initiative called ARRAY 101, launched by DuVernay's multi-platform media company and arts collective ARRAY, learning guides will be created for the company's films and television series.

The first to receive a guide is DuVernay's Netflix miniseries recounting five teenagers — Kevin Richardson, Antron Mccray, Raymond Santana Jr., Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam — who were wrongfully convicted of a Central Park rape in 1989.

While sharing news of the initiative's launch on her Instagram, DuVernay noted that the question she is most asked after people watch her films is, "What do I do now?"

"Today, I’m so, so proud to launch a project that my comrades at @ARRAYNow and I have been working on for over a year. Today, we launch #ARRAY101: dynamic learning companions for all our film/TV projects. We begin with WHEN THEY SEE US. And trust me, this ain’t your grandma’s study guide. Fresh ways to broaden our knowledge and challenge our thinking. Download for free at array101.org. Because we can never stop learning," she continued in her post.

ARRAY 101 will produce supplemental learning materials for students in grades nine and above, becoming a resource to those looking to further their knowledge of social justice and advocacy. Beginning May 28, the When They See Us Learning Companion is available via download from ARRAY 101 and Participant.

Future guides will feature ARRAY projects Burning Cane, Jezebel, They’ve Gotta Have Us, and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open.