Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo to be Honored at SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards

The two industry leaders and activists will take the stage Nov. 7 in Beverly Hills.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has found two headliners for its 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards: Ava DuVernay and Mark Ruffalo.

The event, to be held Nov. 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, will see the industry leaders (and two more yet to be announced) take the stage and receive honors for "creating significant professional opportunities for performing artists to work and thrive," per the organization. The show benefits the nonprofit SAG-AFTRA Foundation and is not televised.

"As a director, producer and writer, Ava is a true patron of artists. Her ensemble-based films and series have launched the careers of countless actors, and created exceptional opportunities for artists, both above and below the line. She has simultaneously ushered in greater diversity and new narratives in entertainment," said JoBeth Williams, SAG-AFTRA Foundation board president. "And, as an active advocate for renewable energy, Mark’s tireless work on behalf of the environment is without question making an impact and an inspiration to his fellow artists. Not only has he raised significant awareness and resources to promote clean energy, but he consistently uses his platform to stand up for human rights, equal rights and causes that promote equity and justice for everyone."

DuVernay, winner of an Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Awards, is a director, writer, produc​er, film distributor and tireless activist. She's coming off the critical-acclaimed When They See Us for Netflix, which earned 16 Emmy nominations. She continues to amplify the work of people of color and women through her nonprofit film collective ARRAY, named one of Fast Company’s "Most Innovative Companies."

Ruffalo is currently in production on I Know This Much is True, an eight-episode limited series at HBO based off the best-selling novel of the same name. He's best known for his work on the Avengers franchise and for his advocating on behalf of the climate and renewable energy. Ruffalo helped launch The Solutions Project in 2012 as part of his mission to share science, business and culture that demonstrates the feasibility of renewable energy.

Previous honorees at the event include Ted Sarandos, Spike Lee, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Lee Daniels, Kathryn Bigelow, Judd Apatow, Megan Ellison, Rob Marshall, Lady Gaga, Harrison Ford, Kate Winslet, Lionel Richie and Leonardo DiCaprio.

More information about the event can be found here.