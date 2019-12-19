Ava DuVernay to Receive Television Showman of the Year Award at ICG Publicists Awards

DuVernay will be presented the award at the ceremony to be held in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Award-winning director, writer and producer Ava DuVernay is following in the footsteps of Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes and more as she is set to receive the Television Showman of the Year at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards in 2020.

The When They See Us director will be presented the award at the ceremony — which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards — to be held in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year’s luncheon, celebrating excellence in publicity and promotion for motion pictures and television programs.

"Ava DuVernay is the talented force behind some of the most acclaimed works in television and film. Prior to becoming a filmmaker, Ava was an entertainment publicist for 12 years with her own firm," Publicists Awards Co-chair Sheryl Main said. "She appreciates the importance of creative strategic marketing campaigns and supports the roles of publicists in making a movie. We are proud to honor Ava, her expanding career and growing body of work.”

Of receiving the honor, DuVernay said: "This honor means something very special to me. It comes from a tribe of professionals that I was proud to call myself a part of for over a decade. I’m more thrilled to be recognized by the publicist community than I can express."

Past recipients of the Television Showman of the Year Award include Berlanti, Murphy, John Landgraf, Ted Sarandos, Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Nina Tassler, Fred Silverman, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling, Bob Hope, among many others.

Don Mischer will also be honored during the ceremony with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will honor Mischer's career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, will also be honored with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

Tim Menke and Sheryl Main will serve as co-chairs of the awards.