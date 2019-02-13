Ava DuVernay Will Co-Chair Prada’s Diversity and Inclusion Council

The 'Selma' director will lead the advisory board as it helps Prada sponsor students of color for internships and scholarships.

Prada is reacting to recent accusations of blackface with their announcement that Ava DuVernay will become co-chair of its diversity and inclusion advisory council.

DuVernay will help “elevate voices of color within the company and the fashion industry at-large,” according to a Wednesday announcement from the brand, along with her fellow co-chair and artist Theaster Gates.

Other unannounced leaders and academics will make up the diversity and inclusion council, which will help the Italian house invest in diverse creatives; create opportunities for students of color in fashion; partner with universities for internship programs; and sponsor scholarships and training in every Prada office in the world.

“Prada is committed to cultivating, recruiting and retaining diverse talent to contribute to all departments of the company,” said CEO Miuccia Prada in a statement. “In addition to amplifying voices of color within the industry we will help ensure that the fashion world is reflective of the world in which we live.”

The initiatives come after Prada was accused of blackface in December for selling dark-colored, monkey-like figurines with large red lips in its Manhattan store.

On top of vowing to remove the items, a Prada Group spokesperson told THR at the time: “Prada Group abhors racist imagery. The Pradamalia are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre. They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface.”

On Feb. 7, Gucci also decided to pull apparel from its stores after an item was dubbed a "blackface sweater." Due to the racist designs, BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee said he would boycott Gucci and Prada until the houses hired black designers.

Gates, an activist and executive director of Chicago’s Rebuild Foundation for arts and culture, said in a statement on Wednesday: “My work amplifies the voices that have been absent from broad cultural conversations, and I am happy to partner with Prada to advise on processes that will make the company and industry more reflective of the world today.”

DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time), a leading voice in Hollywood for diversity and inclusion, announced in Feb. 2018 the Evolve Entertainment Fund in partnership with L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti to fund 150 internships for women and people of color. At the time, DuVernay said she was optimistic about EEF’s ability to affect change. “I’m always optimistic every time I go in the room. I think that if you don’t have hope that this moment is going to be different, then there is really no way forward. Hope is intrinsic to any of these efforts,” she said.

In 2010, DuVernay also founded the distribution collective ARRAY, a grassroots company to distribute films by people of color and women. She is working on the Netflix limited series Central Park Five and recently served as guest editor for Time magazine’s art of optimism issue. THR has reached out to DuVernay for comment.