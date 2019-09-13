Ava DuVernay's ARRAY to Debut New Theater With Expansive Film Series

ARRAY 360 will feature work from filmmakers including Agnès Varda, Euzhan Palcy, Barbara Loden and Mati Diop.

Ava DuVernay's film collective ARRAY Alliance has announced a six weekend-long film series, ARRAY 360, which will take place at the newly opened Amanda Theater on ARRAY's Historic Filipinotown campus.

ARRAY 360 programming will feature work from filmmakers including Agnès Varda, Euzhan Palcy, Barbara Loden and Mati Diop, among others, as well as marathon screenings devoted to the complete work of late director John Singleton.

The series will also include a showcase of Filipinx cinema from the neighborhood in which the theater is located and a conversation between Michael Mann and DuVernay before a screening of Collateral.

Also highlighted will be the work of late director Varda, which will include the L.A. premiere of Berlinale 2019 Official Selection Varda by Agnès and her debut feature La Pointe Courte, both presented by Varda’s daughter, filmmaker Rosalie Varda. And program “Diop Dynasty” will feature the recently remastered African classic Hyenas by Djibril Diop Mambéty, along with the Los Angeles debut of his niece's Cannes 2019 award winning drama Atlantique.

“As a model, ARRAY does steep itself in inclusion models to correct long-held absences. We believe in balance from the beginning. Our ARRAY Creative Campus was built with this belonging in mind from the first day and ARRAY 360 is a reflection of our mantra that everyone has a place in true cinema,” said DuVernay.

“In addition to paying tribute to exquisite filmmakers, some of whose work has gone underappreciated, our ARRAY 360 series strives to connect with audiences that don’t always see themselves reflected onscreen,” added series curator and ARRAY director of programming Mercedes Cooper. “Our mission is to amplify varied voices and visions, to prioritize them and to center them.”

The full schedule for ARRAY 360 can be found here.