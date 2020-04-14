Ava DuVernay's Array Launches $250,000 Arts Fund for Organizations Focused on Women, Minorities

Grants of $10,000 have been given to independently owned film festivals and screening series that are dedicated to showcasing diverse stories and storytellers.

Ava DuVernay's non-profit foundation Array Alliance launched a $250,000 fund on Tuesday to provide grants for creators and organizations telling stories of underrepresented communities, especially those impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Array Grants will be given to organizations such as independently owned film festivals and screening series that have come under challenges from the shutdowns caused by the spread of COVID-19.

“Establishing ARRAY Grants furthers ARRAY’s mission to support arts advocates around the country that are cultural necessities in their communities. With more content from creators of color and women being made, it’s crucial to support the organizations that nurture and nourish these voices,” Regina Miller, executive director of Array Alliance, said in a statement. “In just the last few weeks, we’ve all gained a new appreciation for the value of human connection and the simple comfort of being together, sharing stories, in a place that feels safe and welcoming. Every community deserves that.”

Grants of $10,000 have been given to 14 honorees centered on telling stories from female and minority communities: BronzeLens Film Festival, Cine Latino Film Festival, IllumiNative, Sankofa Film Society, Gary International Black Film Festival, UrbanWorld Festival, Cinema Sala, Lumbee Film Festival, Indigenous Film Festival, Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival, Visual Communications, ImageNation, Cinema Detroit and the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

Additional grants were also given to The Sarah Jones Film Foundation and to Wilson Morales of BlackFilm.com.

The honorees are determined by nomination and selected by an independent committee featuring individuals across entertainment, academic and philanthropic sectors.

The honorees were brought together at the inaugural Array Ascend summit at the University of North Carolina's School of the Arts, and were offered mentorship.