Avani Gregg, Brittany Tomlinson Among Recipients of TikTok Creator Funding

The social media platform has said it will pay $1 billion to U.S. creators over the next three years.

TikTok has revealed the first recipients of its creator fund, which was announced in July to support talent who have built followings on its platform.

Nineteen creators are receiving funds through the program, including Avani Gregg, who has attracted 24 million followers for her beauty videos and makeup tutorials; Brittany Tomlinson, a comedian with 5 million followers known for her Kombucha Girl video; David Dobrik, a YouTuber who has taken to TikTok and grown his audience to 20 million followers, and Spencer Polanco Knight, a beatbox artist with 40 million followers.

"Each of these creators has shown what it means to be your authentic self, bring joy and inspiration to people, and creatively connect with an audience," TikTok U.S. general manager Vanessa Pappas wrote in a blog post.

When TikTok first revealed its plans for the fund, it said that it would give away $200 million dollars. A few days later, TikTok said that, based on the "incredible response" to the program, it would increase the size of the fund to $1 billion, which will be given to U.S. creators over the next three years.

The creator fund gives TikTok a way to support its talent in the absence of a partner program like the one YouTube has to share advertising revenue with its creators.

Other creators who were part of the first round of funding include chef Matt Broussard, photographer Alex Stemplewski, food creator Yumna Jawad, dancer Michael Le, comedian Justice Alexander, fashion creator Marissa Ren, entrepreneur Matt Gresia, factoid aficionado Isabella Avila, prankster Ross Smith and plastic surgeon Anthony Youn.

Several creators selected for the program have faced challenges as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cosplay creator Cheyenne Jaz Wise was furloughed from her job at a children's theater program, and woodworker Darryl Jones hasn't been able to attend trade shows where he promotes his business. Two creators, Jess Andrade and Dr. Fayez, are healthcare professionals whose content has become particularly timely as hospitals work to treat the virus.

Another account that received funding is that of 10-month-old Eliza, who is battling cancer. Her parents, Chance Moore and Kate Hudson, have used TikTok to share her story, which has attracted 3 million followers.

The application for the next round of funding will open in mid-August. Creators much be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers and have accrued at least 10,000 video views in the last 30 days.