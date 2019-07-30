'Avengers: Endgame' Helps Lift Imax Second-Quarter Earnings

The giant screen exhibitor was also buoyed by box office from 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' and 'Aladdin.'

Giant-screen exhibitor Imax posted higher second-quarter earnings Tuesday that beat analyst expectations.

The company reported earnings of $11.3 million attributable to shareholders, compared with a profit of $7.62 million last year.

The adjusted earnings per-share for the second quarter was 32 cents. That beat a Wall Street forecast of 28 cents in per-share earnings, according to FactSet.

Quarterly revenue came in at $104.8 million, compared to a year-earlier $98.3 million, which beat an analyst forecast for $98 million in overall revenues for the latest financial frame.

Imax's global box office grew to $364.9 million, up 6.5 percent from $343 million in 2018. The jump was driven by strong box office for Avengers: Endgame, shot entirely with Imax's cameras, and overall strength in Greater China, where Imax saw its box office grow 28.9 percent.

Imax's domestic box office was $123.3 million, down from a year-earlier $131.2 million, while the Greater China box office grew to $130.1 million during the latest quarter, against a year-earlier $101 million. The rest of the world box office was $111.5 million, compared to $110.4 million in 2018.

Imax's top three releases in the latest quarter were Avengers: Endgame, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Disney's Aladdin remake. Already in its current third quarter Imax is seeing strong performance from Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King and the Chinese title Nezha, which broke animation box office records in China with a $91.5 million opening and marked the biggest animated Imax opening in that market.

"Imax is on track to deliver its best year at the box office... Our continued success is driven by the privileged position we hold in the entertainment ecosystem, where our end-to-end technology empowers world-class creators to bring cultural events and communal experiences to life on a global scale," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said in the statement ahead of an analyst call on Tuesday.

The exhibitor's digital remastering revenues were $39.2 million, compared with a year-earlier $36 million.

And revenue from joint venture theaters came to $25.3 million, against $24.7 million in 2018.