'Avengers' Game Introduces Ms. Marvel Character in New Trailer

Kamala Khan seems to be a major part of the upcoming adventure game's main narrative.

A new hero has joined the fight in an upcoming Marvel's Avengers game developed by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics.

Kamala Khan, better known by her superhero alter ego Ms. Marvel, was revealed in a new trailer for the anticipated comic book title set to launch May 15, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google's Stadia and PC.

The new spot opens with a young Khan introducing herself to Thor before shifting to the cataclysmic events of A-Day, the inciting incident for the new game that left the Avengers branded as outlaws in the wake of a terrorist attack on San Francisco. Five years later, a now-teenage Khan comes to Bruce Banner with something she stole from the Advanced Idea Mechanics (an organization of villains in the Marvel comics, often shortened to AIM) server.

Khan is then seen in action, using her stretching and "embiggen" powers to take down a group of baddies. Banner then introduces her to a bearded Tony Stark (who is on the outs with Banner and the rest of the Avengers). Khan appears to be a bit of a narrative catalyst, providing Stark with the "proof" needed to clear the Avengers name.

The trailer ends with Khan taking a road trip with Banner as she sips loudly from a paper cup and takes in the sights with a wide smile.

“Telling our story of Kamala’s coming-of-age brings a fresh, hopeful perspective to the gameplay experience and her unique abilities as Ms. Marvel make her a character every person can relate to and will want to play," said Shaun Escayg, creative director and writer at Crystal Dynamics. "Kamala Khan is one of the unique characters that makes our game stand apart from any Avengers story experienced before.”

"I think Kamala is a perfect fit for a game like this, since she sees the Marvel world the same way we do as fans and players," added G. Willow Wilson, co-creator of Ms. Marvel. "Kamala allows us to imagine what we ourselves would do if we suddenly discovered we had superpowers and got to stand alongside our heroes in their time of greatest need."

The Ms. Marvel character has been experiencing quite a moment in recent months, as not only is she now revealed to be a major part of the upcoming video game, but it was also announced in August that Marvel is developing a Disney+ series for the hero on the new streaming platform.