Average Movie Ticket Price Falls to $8.93 in Third Quarter

Disney's 'The Lion King' was the top grossing domestic film released in the latest quarter.

The average cost of a movie ticket in the U.S. dipped to $8.93 in the third quarter of 2019, down nearly 4 percent from $9.26 in the second quarter and up slightly from $8.83 during the same corridor at year ago, the National Association of Theatre Owners said Thursday.

That puts the ticket average for the first nine months of 2019 at $9.08, compared to $9.11 for all of 2018.

Fluctuations in price are due to the strength of the marketplace, as well as the demand for Imax and other premium formats. The more people spend, the more the average cost increases.

NATO says revenue for the third quarter — July through September — hit $2.8 billion, up 3.5 percent from last year, and helping to trim an overall downturn this year at the 2019 domestic box office. Admissions hit 316 million, up more than 2 percent year over year.

In terms of demos, Gen Zers and Millennials (ages 18-34) made up more than half of the moviegoing audience.

The top grossing releases of the third quarter domestically were The Lion King ($540.5 million), followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home ($390.1 million), It: Chapter Two ($196.3 million), Hobbs & Shaw ($172.5 million) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($139 million).