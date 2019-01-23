Average Price of a Movie Ticket Rises to $9.11 in 2018

That's up from $8.97 in 2017.

The average price of a movie ticket in 2018 hit an all-time high of $9.11 in North America, a 1.6 percent uptick over the prior year, the National Association of Theater Owners said Wednesday.

That puts admissions for 2018 at 1.3 billion, a needed 5.3 percent gain over 2017, when the number of consumers going to the movies fell precipitously.

2018 was a boom year all the way around in North America. Revenue clocked in an an all-time record of $11.9 billion.

In the fourth quarter, the average ticket price was $9.03.

As always, the average ticket price is a reflection of all tickets sold: big cities, small towns, children, senior citizens, matinees, full adult admissions, 3D and large format. The average varies with the mix of films in the marketplace.