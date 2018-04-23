Avicii's Family Releases Statement of Gratitude Following DJ's Death

"We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs," the family said, in part.

The family of Avicii, born Tim Bergling, has released a statement Monday, three days after the Swedish DJ died suddenly on April 20 at the age of 28 in Oman.

"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother," the statement reads. "We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."

As of press time, no cause of death has been released, though authorities in Oman announced that they have ruled out "criminal suspicion." A subsequent report added that two autopsies were conducted and that foul play was ruled out, adding that the "Levels" and "Wake Me Up" producer's body was cleared to return to his native Sweden.

Over the weekend, a slew of remembrances, tributes and other displays popped up around the globe, from Coachella to Stockholm to Twitter — where the likes of Diplo, Calvin Harris, deadmau5 and many, many more shared their remembrances and condolences — and in performances by artists such as Kygo, Nick Jonas, Alison Wonderland and others. Neil Jacobson, president of Avicii's label Geffen Records, also revealed that the DJ was working on "his best music in years" and had completed an album at the time of his death.

Read the full statement below:

