Avicii's Family in Second Statement: "He Wanted to Find Peace"

Six days after Avicii's untimely death at the age of 28 last week (April 20), the family of the Swedish DJ, born Tim Bergling, has released a second statement, speaking to his life and career.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," the statement says. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music... He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

On Monday (April 23), Bergling's family released a statement thanking fans and artists for their statements of support and tributes, which spanned the globe. "We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs," the statement read. "Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."

The cause of death of Bergling, who was found in a hotel room in Oman last Friday, has still not been determined, after two autopsies turned up nothing suspicious. He had been open about his health issues in the past, which contributed to his sudden retirement from touring in 2016, and had included pancreatitis.

In the statement released today, his family touched on the toll his career took on him personally: "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."

Prior to his passing, the DJ had been working on a new album, which Geffen boss Neil Jacobson said last week was "his best music in years." Release plans for the project are currently unclear.

Stockholm, 26 April 2018

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music.

He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

He could not go on any longer.

He wanted to find peace.

Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

We love you,

Your family

This article originally appeared on Billboard.