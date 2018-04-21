Avicii's Song Sales Increase 6,000 Percent in U.S. Following Death

Collectively, the late Swedish DJ's catalog of songs sold around 25,000 downloads on Friday, as compared to just under 1,000 the previous day.

In the wake of Avicii’s death on Friday, his digital song sales in the U.S. grew tremendously as fans remembered the superstar DJ/producer/artist’s music. Based on preliminary sales reports to Nielsen Music, Avicii’s song sales increased by over 6,000 percent on April 20 versus the previous day.

Meanwhile, sales of his albums — which include the No. 5-peaking Billboard 200 chart hit True — increased by 12,000 percent on April 20 to around 2,000 copies sold (up from a negligible figure the previous day).

His biggest selling song on April 20 was his No. 4-peaking Billboard Hot 100 hit “Wake Me Up!,” which sold nearly 8,000 downloads — up over 6,100 percent. His top three sellers were rounded out by “Levels” and “Hey Brother.”

News on streaming gains for Avicii will likely be announced in the coming days.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.