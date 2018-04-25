Avicii's 'True' Album Heading for Top 40 Return on Billboard 200 Chart

Streams of the DJ's songs also increased 1,838 percent on the day of his death.

Avicii’s True album is set to re-enter next week’s Billboard 20​0 chart (dated May 5), and jump straight into the top 40, following the DJ/producer/artist’s death on April 20. The former No. 5-peaking album, released in 2013, could earn over 20,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 26, according to industry prognosticators. In the previous week (ending April 19), it earned about 1,000 units, according to Nielsen Music.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The top 10 of the May 5-dated Billboard 200 chart is scheduled to be revealed on Billboard’s websites Sunday, April 29.

True features Avicii’s biggest hit single, “Wake Me Up!,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 10​0 and ruled the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a whopping 26 weeks. The multi-format smash also hit No. 1 on theDance/Mix Show Airplay, Pop Songs, Adult Pop Songs and Adult Alternative Songs radio airplay charts.

It’s likely that a number of Avicii’s songs, including “Wake Me Up!” and “Levels,” will impact various Billboard tallies next week, as fans remember the late artist by buying and streaming his music.

In related news, on the day of Avicii’s passing, April 20, on-demand audio and video U.S. streams of his songs grew 1,838 percent as compared with the previous day's (25.3 million versus 1.3 million), according to Nielsen Music. On-demand audio streams increased 1,246 percent (rising to 9.3 million from 694,000) and on-demand video streams bolted 2,512 percent (up to 15.9 million from 609,000).

Avicii's top five most popular songs on April 20, in terms of total streams, were “Wake Me Up!”(7.9 million), “Levels” (4 million), “Hey Brother” (2.9 million), “Waiting for Love” (1.4 million) and “The Nights” (1.2 million).

