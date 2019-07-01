AWARDS

Awards Season: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars (Updating)

12:51 PM PDT 7/1/2019 by Alexandra Del Rosario

With international film festivals, Kids' Choice Awards and more, it's a long way to the Oscars, but The Hollywood Reporter's got it all covered.

Another year, another slew of awards shows.
 
Summer may have only just begun, but it's never too late to start thinking about the long road to the Oscars. In July, stops on the months-long journey include the sports-focused ESPY Awards and the Emmy nominations announcement. Later in the year are the Toronto International Film Festival, the various guilds' awards, the American Music Awards and more.
 
Here's The Hollywood Reporter's guide to all the awards shows, film festivals and nomination announcements leading up to the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020. 
 
JULY
 
Wednesday, July 10: ESPY Awards
 
Thursday, July 11: Kids' Choice Sports Awards (airs Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8:00 p.m. on Nickelodeon)
 
Tuesday, July 16: Emmy nominations announced
 
AUGUST
 
Saturday, Aug. 3: Television Critics Association Awards
 
Saturday, Aug. 10: Kids' Choice Sports Awards
 
Sunday, Aug. 11: Teen Choice Awards
 
Monday, Aug. 26: MTV Video Music Awards
 
SEPTEMBER
 
Sept. 5-15: Toronto International Film Festival
 
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15: Creative Arts Emmys
 
Sunday, Sept. 22: Emmy Awards
 
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Latin Grammy Award nominations
 
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Clio Awards
 
OCTOBER
 
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Clio Entertainment finalists announced
 
Sunday, Oct. 27: Governors Awards
 
NOVEMBER
 
Sunday, Nov. 3: MTV Europe Music Awards
 
Friday, Nov. 8: American Cinematheque Award
 
Sunday, Nov. 10: People's Choice Awards
 
Thursday, Nov. 14: Latin Grammy Awards
 
Tuesday, Nov. 19: PGA Documentary Motion Picture nominations
 
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Grammy nominations
 
Thursday, Nov. 24: Clio Entertainment Awards
 
Saturday, Nov. 16: Governors Awards
 
Sunday, Nov. 24: American Music Awards
 
DECEMBER
 
Thursday, Dec. 19: Producers Guild Awards television programs (sports, children's and shortform programs) nominations 
 
JANUARY
 
Sunday, Jan. 5: Golden Globe Awards
 
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Producers Guild Awards film, animated movies, TV series, specials and TV movies nominations
 
Tuesday, Jan. 7: New York Film Critics Circle Awards
 
Wednesday, Jan. 8: ICG Publicists Awards motion picture publicity campaign nominees announced
 
Wednesday, Jan. 8: National Board of Review gala
 
Monday, Jan. 13: Academy Award nominations
 
Saturday, Jan. 18: Producers Guild Awards
 
Jan. 23-Feb. 2: Sundance Film Festival
 
Saturday, Jan. 25: DGA Awards
 
Sunday, Jan. 26: Screen Actors Guild Awards
 
Sunday, Jan. 26: Grammy Awards
 
Monday, Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon
 
FEBRUARY
 
Sunday, Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards
 
Sunday, Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV
 
Friday, Feb. 7: ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon
 
Saturday, Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards
 
Sunday, Feb. 9: Academy Awards
 