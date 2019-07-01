AWARDS
Awards Season: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars (Updating)
With international film festivals, Kids' Choice Awards and more, it's a long way to the Oscars, but The Hollywood Reporter's got it all covered.
Another year, another slew of awards shows.
Summer may have only just begun, but it's never too late to start thinking about the long road to the Oscars. In July, stops on the months-long journey include the sports-focused ESPY Awards and the Emmy nominations announcement. Later in the year are the Toronto International Film Festival, the various guilds' awards, the American Music Awards and more.
Here's The Hollywood Reporter's guide to all the awards shows, film festivals and nomination announcements leading up to the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020.
JULY
Wednesday, July 10: ESPY Awards
Thursday, July 11: Kids' Choice Sports Awards (airs Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8:00 p.m. on Nickelodeon)
Tuesday, July 16: Emmy nominations announced
AUGUST
Saturday, Aug. 3: Television Critics Association Awards
Saturday, Aug. 10: Kids' Choice Sports Awards
Sunday, Aug. 11: Teen Choice Awards
Monday, Aug. 26: MTV Video Music Awards
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 5-15: Toronto International Film Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15: Creative Arts Emmys
Sunday, Sept. 22: Emmy Awards
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Latin Grammy Award nominations
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Clio Awards
OCTOBER
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Clio Entertainment finalists announced
Sunday, Oct. 27: Governors Awards
NOVEMBER
Sunday, Nov. 3: MTV Europe Music Awards
Friday, Nov. 8: American Cinematheque Award
Sunday, Nov. 10: People's Choice Awards
Thursday, Nov. 14: Latin Grammy Awards
Tuesday, Nov. 19: PGA Documentary Motion Picture nominations
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Grammy nominations
Thursday, Nov. 24: Clio Entertainment Awards
Saturday, Nov. 16: Governors Awards
Sunday, Nov. 24: American Music Awards
DECEMBER
Thursday, Dec. 19: Producers Guild Awards television programs (sports, children's and shortform programs) nominations
JANUARY
Sunday, Jan. 5: Golden Globe Awards
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Producers Guild Awards film, animated movies, TV series, specials and TV movies nominations
Tuesday, Jan. 7: New York Film Critics Circle Awards
Wednesday, Jan. 8: ICG Publicists Awards motion picture publicity campaign nominees announced
Wednesday, Jan. 8: National Board of Review gala
Monday, Jan. 13: Academy Award nominations
Saturday, Jan. 18: Producers Guild Awards
Jan. 23-Feb. 2: Sundance Film Festival
Saturday, Jan. 25: DGA Awards
Sunday, Jan. 26: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Sunday, Jan. 26: Grammy Awards
Monday, Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon
FEBRUARY
Sunday, Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards
Sunday, Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV
Friday, Feb. 7: ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon
Saturday, Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Sunday, Feb. 9: Academy Awards