Awards Season: Key Dates to Know Leading Up to the 2020 Oscars (Updating)

Another year, another slew of awards shows.

Summer may have only just begun, but it's never too late to start thinking about the long road to the Oscars. In July, stops on the months-long journey include the sports-focused ESPY Awards and the Emmy nominations announcement. Later in the year are the Toronto International Film Festival, the various guilds' awards, the American Music Awards and more.

Here's The Hollywood Reporter's guide to all the awards shows, film festivals and nomination announcements leading up to the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020.

JULY

Wednesday, July 10: ESPY Awards

Thursday, July 11: Kids' Choice Sports Awards (airs Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8:00 p.m. on Nickelodeon) Tuesday, July 16: Emmy nominations announced

AUGUST

Saturday, Aug. 3: Television Critics Association Awards Saturday, Aug. 10: Kids' Choice Sports Awards Sunday, Aug. 11: Teen Choice Awards Monday, Aug. 26: MTV Video Music Awards

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 5-15: Toronto International Film Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15: Creative Arts Emmys Sunday, Sept. 22: Emmy Awards Tuesday, Sept. 24: Latin Grammy Award nominations Wednesday, Sept. 25: Clio Awards

OCTOBER

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Clio Entertainment finalists announced Sunday, Oct. 27: Governors Awards

NOVEMBER

Sunday, Nov. 3: MTV Europe Music Awards Friday, Nov. 8: American Cinematheque Award Sunday, Nov. 10: People's Choice Awards Thursday, Nov. 14: Latin Grammy Awards Tuesday, Nov. 19: PGA Documentary Motion Picture nominations Wednesday, Nov. 20: Grammy nominations Thursday, Nov. 24: Clio Entertainment Awards Saturday, Nov. 16: Governors Awards Sunday, Nov. 24: American Music Awards

DECEMBER

Thursday, Dec. 19: Producers Guild Awards television programs (sports, children's and shortform programs) nominations

JANUARY

Sunday, Jan. 5: Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, Jan. 7: Producers Guild Awards film, animated movies, TV series, specials and TV movies nominations Tuesday, Jan. 7: New York Film Critics Circle Awards Wednesday, Jan. 8: ICG Publicists Awards motion picture publicity campaign nominees announced Wednesday, Jan. 8: National Board of Review gala Monday, Jan. 13: Academy Award nominations Saturday, Jan. 18: Producers Guild Awards Jan. 23-Feb. 2: Sundance Film Festival Saturday, Jan. 25: DGA Awards Sunday, Jan. 26: Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday, Jan. 26: Grammy Awards Monday, Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon

FEBRUARY