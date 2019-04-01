Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz to Star in 'Crime After Crime' Comedy

The duo will also produce the crime caper chuckler for STXfilms.

Awkwafina and Ike Barinholtz are set to produce and star in the crime caper comedy Crime After Crime for STXfilms.

The indie follows a millennial podcast host who agrees to help the convict to whom she’s devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house. "Awkwafina and Ike are comedy powerhouses who make a supremely funny duo, and we can’t wait to see what they bring to this sharp and fun material,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement.

Dan Gurewitch and David Young are penning the screenplay, with Nick Stoller and Conor Welch producing under their Stoller Global Solutions banner, alongside Awkwafina, Barinholtz and David Stassen. STX’s Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn will oversee the film for the studio.

Awkwafina, the rapper-turned-actress who did scene-stealing work in Crazy Rich Asians, will next be seen in A24's The Farewell, and will star in the sequel to Jumanji. She is repped by UTA and Artists First.

Barinholtz starred opposite Tiffany Haddish in The Oath, which also marked his feature directorial debut, and the comedy Blockers. He next appears in Amazon’s Late Night and the Jordan Peele-hosted anthology series, The Twilight Zone.

Barinholtz is repped by UTA and Artists First.