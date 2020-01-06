Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever Among BAFTA Rising Star Nominees

Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and Tom Holland have previously won BAFTA's award for emerging global talent.

Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Micheal Ward and Jack Lowden have been nominated for the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star award, the British Academy's honor for new talent.

The nominations were announced Monday in London by Tom Hiddleston, a day before the full list of BAFTA nominees are revealed.

Awkwafina, a Golden Globe winner on Sunday night, was nominated for The Farewell, Dever for Booksmart (although she's also been hailed and Golden Globe nominated for the recent Netflix series Unbelievable), Harrison Jnr for Waves, Ward for Blue Story (the past year has also seen him in the title role in Top Boy) and Lowden,who appeared in Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots, for Fighting With My Family.

First introduced in 2006 (when James McCoy won), BAFTA Rising Star winners have since included an array of now top-tier stars, including Shia LaBeouf, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, John Boyega, Tom Holland and Daniel Kaluuya. Letitia Wright was named the winner in the category last year following her breakout performance in Black Panther.

The 2020 Rising Star winner will be announced during the BAFTA ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 2, just one week ahead of the Oscars, which moved forward to the date of Feb. 9. However, the new date is only temporary, with both shifting back to their usual spots later in the month in 2021.