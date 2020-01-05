Awkwafina Makes History With Best Actress Win at the Golden Globes

The star took home the award for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture for her role in 'The Farewell.' She is reportedly the first woman of Asian descent to win in this category.

Awkwafina took home the award for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture for her role in The Farewell at the 2020 Golden Globes. This marks the star's first nomination and first win at the annual awards ceremony, held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.

Awkwafina beat out competition that included Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go Bernadette?), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) and Emma Thompson (Late Night).

Awkwafina was reportedly the first woman of Asian descent to win in this category at the Globes. Upon hearing about this, the actress told reporters backstage, "I actually just heard that fact and it was pretty mind-blowing. It is incredible, but there is this other feeling that you want there to be more."

During her acceptance speech, Awkwafina thanked director Lulu Wang, but also focused on family.

"I'd like to dedicate this to my dad, Wally. I told you I'd get a job, Dad. I had to," Awkwafina said, inciting laughter from the crowd. "[And] to my grandma, my best friend, the woman who raised me."

The 31-year-old actress then mentioned her late mother, Tia, whom she lost at the age of four. "And to my mother, who I always hoped was watching from somewhere above," said Awkwafina. "And I hope that she's watching now. Thank you all."