Golden Globes: Whether Awkwafina Can Sell Her Award and More Inside References Explained

The Hollywood Reporter breaks down how Elton John and Bernie Taupin have never won an award together and who Daniel Parker and Robert Bolt are.

Awkwafina left viewers wondering if you can legally auction off a Golden Globe when she joked that she could sell the award if she fell on hard times, while Elton John surprised many people when he said that his win at the ceremony was the first award he had won with regular collaborator Bernie Taupin during the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter answers those burning questions and explains the significance of the shout outs Stellan Skarsgard and Quentin Tarantino gave in their acceptance speeches.

Can Awkwafina really sell her Golden Globe?

While accepting the award for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture for her role in The Farewell, the actress joked that she could sell her award. "This is great, thank you. If I fall upon hard times I can sell this, so that's good."

While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a rule that winners are unable to legally sell their Oscar statuettes, the Golden Globes does not have the same guidelines. If Oscar winners want to sell their trophies, they have to offer them to the Academy for $1 first.

If Awkwafina chooses to sell her trophy, she would not be the first winner to do so. In 2014, Burt Reynolds put up 600 items for auction in order to help pay his mortgage. His 1992 Golden Globe trophy for role in Evening Shade was sold for $14,080, while another award for Boogie Nights earned $21,760. Additionally, Natalie Wood's Golden Globe for Rebel Without a Cause was auctioned off by her family in 2015 and was sold for $17,500.

Have Elton John and Bernie Taupin really never won an award together?

When John and Taupin took the stage to accept the award for best original song for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman at the Golden Globes, John said that this was their first award as a duo. "It’s the first time I won an award with him. Ever," John said while accepting the award. "We never won a Grammy, we never did anything together except for this and I’m so happy, thank you very much."

While the best original song honor marks their first major award together, the two previously won a Hollywood Music in Media Award alongside Mary J. Blige in 2018 in the best original song – animated film category for the song "Stronger Than I Ever Was," which was featured in Sherlock Gnomes. The duo also recently won the best use of music award at New York Film Critics, Online for Rocketman. The 2019 honor was shared with Matthew Margeson, Giles Martin and Taron Egerton.

Additionally, John won a Grammy in 1998 for "Candle in the Wind 1997," which was co-written with Taupin, in the best pop male vocal category. Despite co-writing the song, Taupin did not win the award alongside John because only the singer receives the trophy in that category.

Who is Daniel Parker, who Stellan Skarsgard thanked during his acceptance speech?

While accepting the best supporting actor in a television series award for his role on Chernobyl, Skarsgard shared a story in which he was told his face wasn't necessarily memorable. "I realized it was because I don't have any eyebrows. Nobody could tell if I'm angry or surprised," he said.

The actor then thanked Parker for making "a couple of eyebrows" for him to wear on the limited series and lifted up his trophy.

Parker is a makeup artist and prosthetics designer whose other credits include Empire of the Sun, A Time of Destiny, Hamlet, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Last Samurai, Troy, The Hurt Locker, The Raven, Marco Polo and Knightfall.

The makeup artist has been nominated for three Emmys, including outstanding makeup for a miniseries, movie or a special (prosthetic) in 2002 for Band of Brothers. In 2019, he was nominated for outstanding makeup for a miniseries, movie or a special (non-prosthetic) and outstanding prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special for Chernobyl.

Who is Robert Bolt, the screenwriter Quentin Tarantino dedicated his best screenplay award to?

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood helmer dedicated his best screenplay award to Robert Bolt, who Tarantino called "the dean of screenwriters."

Bolt was an English playwright and two-time Oscar winning screenwriter. He won his Oscars for penning the screenplays for the 1965 film Doctor Zhivago and the 1966 film A Man for All Seasons, while he was nominated at the 1963 Academy Awards for writing Lawrence of Arabia. He additionally won Golden Globes for Doctor Zhivago, A Man for All Seasons and 1986's The Mission.

In 1962, he won a Tony for writing the play A Man for All Seasons.

Bolt's other screenplays include Ryan's Daughter, Lady Caroline Lamb, The Bounty, the 1988 version of A Man for All Seasons and Without Warning: The James Brady Story.

The screenwriter died at the age of 70 in 1995 after suffering from a long illness.