Awkwafina Set to Host MPTF's 'Reel Stories, Real Lives' Event

Close to 500 industry guests are expected to attend the event which highlights the work and impact of the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Awkwafina has been tapped to host the Motion Picture & Television Fund's eight annual Reel Stories, Real Lives Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

She follows Keegan-Michael Key who hosted the 2018 edition. Sponsored by Delta Air Lines and set to be held at Directors Guild of America, the event will feature stories written by Lindsey Beer, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Chris Nee and Billy Ray centered on MPTF's impact on the entertainment community. Courtenay Valenti, Kevin McCormick, Cate Adams, Alana Mayo and Tara Schuster are producing the show with 500 industry and celebrity guests expected to attend.

“Reel Stories, Real Lives is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the broad range of support MPTF provides to our entertainment community. Through the power of very compelling personal stories, we open a window to the many incredible ways we care for entertainment industry members in their time of need,” said Bob Beitcher, president and CEO of MPTF.

Awkwafina, who earned raves for her performance in Lulu Wang's The Farewell, can next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level on Dec. 13 followed by a Comedy Central show titled Awkwafina is Nora From Queens and Marvel’s Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Reel Stories, Real Lives is open to members of the entertainment community. More information can be found here.