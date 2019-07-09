Aziz Ansari Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegation in Netflix Special: "I Just Felt Terrible"

He acknowledged talking about the situation was "not the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show, but it's important to me that you know how I felt about that whole thing before we share this night together."

Aziz Ansari wastes no time on his new Netflix special talking about the sexual misconduct allegation leveled against him during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Dropping Tuesday morning, the special is titled Aziz Ansari Right Now and runs a little longer than an hour. It is directed by Spike Jonze.

The actor and comedian greets the large crowd of adoring fans before getting serious.

"You know, I haven't said much about that whole thing, but I've talked about it on this tour, 'cause you're here and it means a lot to me," Ansari said. "I'm sure there are some of you that are curious how I feel about that whole situation."

The Parks and Recreation actor was accused by a nameless victim in a Babe.net story of being inappropriate after a date, saying she felt pressured into oral sex. The girl texted the next day to tell the comic she was uncomfortable. He said in a statement shortly after that he felt awful.

The Ansari situation sparked a fierce debate over what actually rose to the level of a #MeToo accusation.

The Master of None star expands on his feelings during the Netflix special.

"There's times I felt scared, there's times I felt humiliated, there's times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way," he said. "After a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me, made me think about a lot. I hope I've become a better person."

His situation led to some serious talks with his friends, he explained.

"I always think about a conversation I had with one of my friends where he was like, 'You know what, man? That whole thing made me think about every date I've ever been on.' And I thought, wow! That's pretty incredible. If this made not just me but other people be more thoughtful, then that's a good thing, and that's how I feel about it," he said.

He acknowledged talking about the situation was "not the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show, but it's important to me that you know how I felt about that whole thing before we share this night together."

The discussion got large applause from the audience before the comic transitioned into his material on the state of the nation as a whole.